Meet: 2024 WR Jacob Witt
Name: Jacob Witt
School: Huntley
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @JacobWitt2024
Instagram: Jake_witt1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Topgun 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11391697/636b1a14d21ade0c381dd0a9
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I would say I am disciplined. I show up to all my team workouts and still do other workouts.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
In 8th grade hood memory was my team winning the Super Bowl.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tee Higgins because I feel like he has a similar play style to me and he plays for my favorite team.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track