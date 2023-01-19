Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jacob Witt

School: Huntley

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @JacobWitt2024

Instagram: Jake_witt1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Topgun 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11391697/636b1a14d21ade0c381dd0a9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I would say I am disciplined. I show up to all my team workouts and still do other workouts.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

In 8th grade hood memory was my team winning the Super Bowl.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tee Higgins because I feel like he has a similar play style to me and he plays for my favorite team.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track