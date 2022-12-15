Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Julian Turner

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @_julianturner

Instagram: Ju1ian.turner

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15793210/61854ce94205bd07fc8dff3a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

West Virginia, Miami of Ohio, North Dakota state.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a great leader, always trying to get the best out of my teammates. Always someone that a teammate can go to.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning all conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson is my favorite player because he is a very smooth route runner and he is always showing up in the biggest moments

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I will be doing track this winter