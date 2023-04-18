Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Logan Devick

School: Naperville Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @L_devick14

Instagram: L_devick14

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Turner Method, Throw it Deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15787045/63d3f0ca02b1280d9879ce72

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Speed driven reciever, and when the ball hits my hands it’s a catch. Dedicated and focused on the team first.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Coming back from being out 4 games with a torn calf and dislocated knee, and than getting a compelling win against Dekalb with solid stats and a TD. As well, being down at half time in first round of play-offs, than our team understanding this is it and we gotta lay it all out there. We came close, but we gave it our all. Had 9 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cooper Kupp, there is nothing like his story and the work ethic and drive he had to get where he is today.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track