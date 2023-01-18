Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nathaniel Fundator

School: Hinsdale South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 186 pounds

Position: WR/OLB

Twitter: @Nfundator

Instagram: nathanielfundator

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

After School football weight program Get Fast- speed training facility

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14821800/617d722a34531601789e5a8a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Central Michigan, Ball State, Penn, and IWU.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

All around athlete, willing to play whatever position I can to

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being down at half time in a major conference game, and comings back and winning Also getting a game winning catch freshman year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen, he did not give up and when he was given the opportunity to play he took advantage and now is one of the best qbs in the NFL.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball