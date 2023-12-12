Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Lucas Melendez

School: Ridgewood

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @Lukemelendez8

Instagram: Lukemelendez13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team workouts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16185139/6543e4fe5eec570ba8dd8be4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I love winning. I’m working everyday to get better & I just love the game of football more than anything.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments in my playing career is scoring 3 touchdowns in my first game of my junior season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

