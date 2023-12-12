Meet: 2025 ATH Lucas Melendez
Name: Lucas Melendez
School: Ridgewood
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @Lukemelendez8
Instagram: Lukemelendez13
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team workouts
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16185139/6543e4fe5eec570ba8dd8be4
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I love winning. I’m working everyday to get better & I just love the game of football more than anything.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moments in my playing career is scoring 3 touchdowns in my first game of my junior season.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA