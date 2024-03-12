Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jace Chamberlain

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE/OLB

Twitter: @Jchambo

Instagram: 25_jace

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16221474/6537dd2266560e1588be886e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a constant drive. i stride for constant improvement and look for the best in my self and teammates

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the state championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons. He is a freak of an athlete and shows that now matter your obstacle you can get though it