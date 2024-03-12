Meet: 2025 DE Jace Chamberlain
Name: Jace Chamberlain
School: St. Laurence
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DE/OLB
Twitter: @Jchambo
Instagram: 25_jace
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16221474/6537dd2266560e1588be886e
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have a constant drive. i stride for constant improvement and look for the best in my self and teammates
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to the state championship
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micah Parsons. He is a freak of an athlete and shows that now matter your obstacle you can get though it