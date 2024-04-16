Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cornelius Griffin

School: Cahokia

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 192 pounds

Position: DE/LB

Twitter: @c6riffin

Instagram:_whois21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19429422/653ebded5ef62406985ab6a5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a fast learner and will do anything it takes to help the team win.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Connecting with the guys on the team and learning how to play the game of football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I would say Fred Warner and Miles Garrett. They are 2 talented players and very good at their position.