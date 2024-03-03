Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Joshua Ragsdale

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @joshuarags57

Instagram: J.rags__57

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17684425/65aa8afec1244e052ca0169a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a very versatile player and will be able to play on either side of the ball,I’ll even play special teams.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the switch from OL to DL .

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald is my favorite player because he’s a very tough player and is determined to be the best at what he does and I wanna be just like that.