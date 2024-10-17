New: 3rd and Leng Podcast with Byron DC Sean Considine

in other news
Week 7: The Underclassmen Report
Week 7 The Underclassmen Report features the top underclassmen from Cary Grove/Prairie Ridge/Conant/Barrington
2024 Breakdown: Revisit Glenbard West
Breakdown: EDGYTIM revisits the 2024 Glenbard West Hilltoppers.
Marcus Harper II: "We know who we are"
The offensive line at Oregon has steadily improved throughout the season, and Marcus Harper III gave us his insights.
2024 Breakdown: DePaul Prep
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 DePaul Prep Rams.
in other news
Week 7: The Underclassmen Report
Week 7 The Underclassmen Report features the top underclassmen from Cary Grove/Prairie Ridge/Conant/Barrington
2024 Breakdown: Revisit Glenbard West
Breakdown: EDGYTIM revisits the 2024 Glenbard West Hilltoppers.
Make sure to watch to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football Class 4A thru Class 1A football along with the latest news in 8 Man Football across the state.
Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's 2024 Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter