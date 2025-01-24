Meet: 2028 OG Lucas Rios

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Lucas Rios

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 20286

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @LucasRios60

Instagram: bigbodylucas60

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Oline mafia

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22677331/672ee3d6ee297d02d419eb96

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a high football iq. I am a student of the game. I am a great teammate. I am very coachable.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in the 4a state championship.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce because he is one of the best interior linemen to play the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes I was promoted to varsity for the state playoffs.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jc Anderson