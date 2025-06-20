Rising Illini Camp: New offers, top performers

Meet: Get to Know 2026 RB/WR/DB Alex Hernandez who is our prospect of the day
Make sure to catch EDGYTIM's work in the Daily Herald and today we look at some key names who have committed.
It’s decision time for 2026 Mount Carmel four-star OT Claude Mpouma, who’s wrapped up his official visit to Nebraska.
Illinois extended an offer to East St Louis 2027 wide receiver Laron Baker Jr. over the weekend.
Meet: Get to Know 2027 RB/LB Szion Pullin who is our prospect of the day
