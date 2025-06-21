Meet: 2027 LB Cody Connolly

Name: Cody Connolly

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 178 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @CodyConnollyy

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19778269/67a248146a1989991cbac46f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a Coachable player who can change and adapt to what I need to and can play anywhere position on the field. I can read, play zone coverage and man. I have a personality and can fit right into any team like a puzzle.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Running out on Friday nights with my brothers.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Tom Brady. He is my favorite football player because of his story. He went from not even playing on a 0-9 team to being the best ever to play QB.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes I was a varsity starter

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Dylan Liner, Jeremiah Cain