Meet: 2028 DT Mason Merritt

Name: Mason Merritt

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @Mason13542902

Instagram: masonmerritt_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Batavia’s offseason program/planning on going to pro force soon.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23319777/676f3ce1ef39127a9abbc917

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Fora bigger guy, I can move real quick. I am faster than people think.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting called up to varsity for a long play off run.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I love Aaron Donald because of his incredible ability’s and build. Over all unit of a guy.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play baseball, planning on throwing shot put next year.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, this last playoff run.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Ryan Myers.