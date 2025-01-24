Meet: 2027 QB Colton Miller

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Colton Miller
School: Wheaton Academy
Graduation year: 20276
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @colton_miller15
Instagram: colton_miller15
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Next Level athletics/ g7 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19559601/673136fbb32319cc18ec7535
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, discipline, encouragement, great attitude
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Wheaton Academy program in general
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen- Great guy in general and I love his story coming out of high scho
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes.
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA