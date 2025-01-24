Meet: 2027 QB Colton Miller

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Colton Miller

School: Wheaton Academy

Graduation year: 20276

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @colton_miller15

Instagram: colton_miller15

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Next Level athletics/ g7 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19559601/673136fbb32319cc18ec7535

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, discipline, encouragement, great attitude

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Wheaton Academy program in general

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen- Great guy in general and I love his story coming out of high scho

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA