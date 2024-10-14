Advertisement

Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 8 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
ATH Niklos checked out Illinois

ATH Niklos checked out Illinois

Yorkville (Ill.) junior ATH Hunter Niklos (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made a game day visit to Illinois on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
Daily Herald: EDGY looks back at some former area recruits

Daily Herald: EDGY looks back at some former area recruits

EDGY in the Daily Herald: A look back at some of the top area recruits of all time

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Photos: York at Glenbard West

Photos: York at Glenbard West

Photos: Check out the FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's York win over Glenbard West here.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Photos: Carmel at DePaul Prep

Photos: Carmel at DePaul Prep

FREE Photos: Check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Friday night's DePaul Prep's 25-22 win over Carmel.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran

Published Oct 14, 2024
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6PM
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
2024 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet or download the WJOL/Audacy App today.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero at this special live remote broadcast. This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming audio at WJOL.com online as well as on the WJOL Audacy App for your smartphone.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 22nd season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This week's guest list?

TBA

Plus your phone calls at 815-254-7300 all show long

2024 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

10/18 Fri. 600p Lincoln Way West @ Lockport

10/25 Fri. 730p Joliet Catholic @ Providence Catholic

IHSA Football Playoff Schedule TBA

#all games days/times are tentative at this point

