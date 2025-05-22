Meet: 2026 DE Connor Curran

Name: Connor Curran
School: Prospect
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @ConnorCurran53
Instagram: connor.curran.44
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training DL Training, Speed and Weight training, and Wrestling
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18342658/67323b74001106a963bc6b18
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Bringing everyone together and being a energy producer
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Probably beating our rival team twice this year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
JJ Watt i look up to him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
justin scott in a scrimmage