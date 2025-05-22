Meet: 2026 DE Connor Curran

Name: Connor Curran

School: Prospect

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @ConnorCurran53

Instagram: connor.curran.44

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training DL Training, Speed and Weight training, and Wrestling

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18342658/67323b74001106a963bc6b18

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Bringing everyone together and being a energy producer

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Probably beating our rival team twice this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ Watt i look up to him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

justin scott in a scrimmage