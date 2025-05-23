Meet: 2026 OL/DL Ian Sims

Name: Ian Sims
School: Evanston
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @IanSims427218
Instagram: Wfw_Simi
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18711700/670b5893a52ed52f03a84e8b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Positivity and Work ethic
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing Top teams
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jalen carter just love to watch him play
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
NA
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA