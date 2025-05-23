Meet: 2026 OL/DL Ian Sims

Name: Ian Sims

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @IanSims427218

Instagram: Wfw_Simi

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18711700/670b5893a52ed52f03a84e8b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Positivity and Work ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing Top teams

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen carter just love to watch him play

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

NA

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA