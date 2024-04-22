Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Liam Rooney

School: Benet Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @rooneyl58

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Strength and conditioning with my school team and D-line training at Trenches Academy with Coach Derek Walker.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16593911/654d64c40c53d408a87e50f2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I started playing freshman year, I am still developing as a player, have a lot to learn and am very coachable.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing the game in general and all the fun that comes with it, I love being with my teammates and going to war with them on game day.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Maxx Crosby, he haș a relentless motor and never stops moving.