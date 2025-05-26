Meet: 2026 WR/DB Nikko Roberts

Name: Nikko Roberts

School: Reavis

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @luhnikkoo

Instagram: @luhnikkoo

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18793141/6780aed0e949206e012525cd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My incredible jumping abilities and quick acceleration off the line.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Contributing big plays for my team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson, and because I watched him play through the ups and downs throughout his career. Starting from Louisville until now.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes I played last year and it was my first year.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Myself