Meet: 2026 WR/DB Nikko Roberts

Name: Nikko Roberts
School: Reavis
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR/S
Twitter: @luhnikkoo
Instagram: @luhnikkoo
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18793141/6780aed0e949206e012525cd
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My incredible jumping abilities and quick acceleration off the line.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Contributing big plays for my team.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson, and because I watched him play through the ups and downs throughout his career. Starting from Louisville until now.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes I played last year and it was my first year.
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Myself