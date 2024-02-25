Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Billy Mutz

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @BillyMutz50

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18084623/654bcb83578d9203d8c474f1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’ll be a leader from day one and you will never see me slacking I will always give my 100%.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Sandburg in round 1 of playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke kuechly. I like the intensity he brings to the field and how aggressive he was.