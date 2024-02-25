Meet: 2025 LB Billy Mutz
Name: Billy Mutz
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @BillyMutz50
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18084623/654bcb83578d9203d8c474f1
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’ll be a leader from day one and you will never see me slacking I will always give my 100%.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Sandburg in round 1 of playoffs.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Luke kuechly. I like the intensity he brings to the field and how aggressive he was.