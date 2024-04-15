Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kevin Wilson

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @kevinhulkwilson

Instagram: kevin.55wilson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I sometimes work with Derek Walker defensive line coach

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127748/6542e291ff02760984b52d9f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I lead by example and I will be the first one in and out of the gym

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The double rainbow practice where while we were practicing before we played the number one team in the star a double rainbow showed up above us and our coach too a picture of it

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Myles Garrett because he is one of the best to ever play and he was the first Browns player I watched get drafted