Meet: 2026 DB Dominic White

Name Dominic White

School: Kankakee

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Dominic14White

Instagram: domromanii_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18374016/673e480144012a3406e013da

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed, size, and great man coverage skills

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

winning rivalry games

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefon Diggs, Tre’davious White, and Patrick Surtain have all stood out to me for their skills and love for the game

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA