Meet: 2026 DB Dominic White

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Dominic White
School: Kankakee
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @Dominic14White
Instagram: domromanii_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18374016/673e480144012a3406e013da
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed, size, and great man coverage skills
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
winning rivalry games
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stefon Diggs, Tre’davious White, and Patrick Surtain have all stood out to me for their skills and love for the game
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track.
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA