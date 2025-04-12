Meet: 2026 DB Jaiden Blunt

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Jaiden Blunt

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @BluntJaiden

Instagram: pr1mejay

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19046754/6761cb7e004602120e31ec8f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A defensive back that grows discipline throughout the season, as well as a student athlete where grades aren’t a problem.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Playing Loyola Acdemy in overtime

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Denzel Ward same frame so I model my game after him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Tykell Hammers | Quincy Blue Devils