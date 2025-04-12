Meet: 2026 DB Jaiden Blunt

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Jaiden Blunt
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @BluntJaiden
Instagram: pr1mejay
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19046754/6761cb7e004602120e31ec8f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
A defensive back that grows discipline throughout the season, as well as a student athlete where grades aren’t a problem.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
Playing Loyola Acdemy in overtime
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Denzel Ward same frame so I model my game after him.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Tykell Hammers | Quincy Blue Devils