Meet: 2028 OL Wyatt VanBoening

Name Wyatt VanBoening

School: Carmel

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @WyattVanBoening

Instagram: @wyattvanboening

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Fist Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22609578/674cfb49c5646942d519dc70

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking, Determined to win, Selfless, Servant Leadership.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Having the opportunity to get some varsity snaps as a freshman.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lane Johnson, his ability to move in space with good technique is second to none. In my opinion he is one of the best Offensive Tackles to ever play the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Thrower (Shot and Discus)

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nate Marshall, DE from Fenwick.