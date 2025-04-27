Meet: 2027 QB Carter McDonald

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Carter McDonald

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @_carterMcDonald

Instagram: @cartermac2027

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Coach Hohensee (qb training) Next Level (qb training) G7 7 v 7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22553491/672c10cd05488cbb1f0ab8cb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am humble and always willing to put others before myself. Critical thinking and quick decision maker makes me consistent.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting Varsity as a sophomore and playing against Batavia. Batavia hit me often but I stayed tall in the pocket and kept getting up. The outcome didn’t go our way but we never quit.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers. Most of his career he was very consistent. Always gave 100% on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

This is tough because there are many. Either Bryce Riley or Nick Peipert