Meet: 2027 LB Rogan O'Neil

Name Rogan O'Neil
School: Kaneland
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 213 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @Roganoneil1
Instagram: Rogan.oneil
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Underdog training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19247752/6780caed131a133b590d4e3d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and hard work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning games we weren't suppost too
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Luke kuechly he is a student of the game and dominated
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Burke gautcher or jason dowell