Meet: 2027 LB Rogan O'Neil

Name Rogan O'Neil

School: Kaneland

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 213 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Roganoneil1

Instagram: Rogan.oneil

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Underdog training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19247752/6780caed131a133b590d4e3d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and hard work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning games we weren't suppost too

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke kuechly he is a student of the game and dominated

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Burke gautcher or jason dowell