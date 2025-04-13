Meet: 2026 LB/LS Wyatt Kelly

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Wyatt Kelly

School: Amundsen

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB/LS

Twitter: @wmekly17

Instagram: @wyatt_k17

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17842991/671ed8e1ad50f07e852ea139

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A true hard worker, wants to see my teammates get better just as badly as I want to get better!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Definitely on my 1/2 touches at RB this season I got a 40 yard rushing TD in our first game of the season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly, because he is an inspiration to all LB’s when it comes to watching film and knowing what the opponent is gonna do next.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Started since I was a sophomore

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Talyn Taylor- Geneva