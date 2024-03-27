Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Zach Schaefer

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Zach1Schaefer

Instagram: @zachschaefer1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I go to a personal strength coach at Dick Cook Athletics, for speed and agility I go to Acceleration and we have team morning lifts before school.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16112747/656a01c3c124c70284d209c3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hard worker, on the field and off the field. I bring the intensity and energy to our defense. Offenses look to avoid me in the pass game and run game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rival school, Naperville North. We forced them to throw 3 interceptions 1 blocked punt and only allowed 7 points. I also had 6 tackles that game and 1 catch allowed for 13 yards.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Urlacher because I‘m a Bears fan but also I really try to bring the play style of Urlacher into my game.