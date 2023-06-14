Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ethan Jordan

School: Lincoln Way West

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @EthanJordan0907

Instagram: ethan_jordan60

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15709820/630a3528d4684c069c96c289

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My versatility in playing various positions on the offensive and defensive line, my punctuality, driven mentality and solid work ethic and team first centered attitude are qualities that I bring forward to a college football program.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being told by my Coach "You're my guy, I can count on you" and when one of the teammates I helped finish a hard conditioning set told me that he looked up to me as a mentor.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Tillman as he taught me to have that "never give up mentality" on and off the field which has been a motto to push me to be better each and every day. He also taught me how sometimes you need to make hard decisions to help others and help the community.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling