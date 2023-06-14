Meet: 2025 OG Ethan Jordan
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Ethan Jordan
School: Lincoln Way West
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OG
Twitter: @EthanJordan0907
Instagram: ethan_jordan60
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15709820/630a3528d4684c069c96c289
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
My versatility in playing various positions on the offensive and defensive line, my punctuality, driven mentality and solid work ethic and team first centered attitude are qualities that I bring forward to a college football program.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Being told by my Coach "You're my guy, I can count on you" and when one of the teammates I helped finish a hard conditioning set told me that he looked up to me as a mentor.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patrick Tillman as he taught me to have that "never give up mentality" on and off the field which has been a motto to push me to be better each and every day. He also taught me how sometimes you need to make hard decisions to help others and help the community.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling