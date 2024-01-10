Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Christian Fargo

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @fargochristian

Instagram: _chris_fargo_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

OL Mafia

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16175814/6549b2e402b1e80d28e5873f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great leader who is also coachable and pushes others around me to be better

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Rivalry game my junior year electric game down to the last whistle

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce I try and reflect his play style