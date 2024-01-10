Meet: 2025 OL Christian Fargo
Name: Christian Fargo
School: Evanston
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @fargochristian
Instagram: _chris_fargo_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
OL Mafia
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16175814/6549b2e402b1e80d28e5873f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great leader who is also coachable and pushes others around me to be better
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Rivalry game my junior year electric game down to the last whistle
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason Kelce I try and reflect his play style