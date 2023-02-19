Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Michael Drain

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @MichaelDrain18

Instagram: mikey_drainerr

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I work with Coach Sabo and Fist Football academy in St. Charles

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16195801/63589c3dc124590714d36e3d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I like to pride myself in my work ethic and my willingness to take on any challenge.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first varsity game was our homecoming game, I’ll never forget the feeling from when I first ran out onto the field as a varsity player. I went in there and I played a great game and we got the win.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I like watching Jason kelce and zack martin. Both guys are the best interior o lineman in the NFL. Both have incredible accolades and I strive to be like them

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No