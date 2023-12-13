Meet: 2025 QB/ATH Kaleb Sims
Name: Kaleb Sims
School: Simeon
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: QB/ATH
Twitter: @sims28kaleb
Instagram: bst.sims
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Working with a personal trainer and attends speed school 5 days a week. I intend to participate in the 7 on 7 programs.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16173005/65505e0dbd6a500720c9d5f2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Discipline, Coachable, Teachable and Reflective.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
In 2022-23 winning the city championship and prep bowl in my sophomore year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen- He's aggressive, accurate, and demonstrates leadership skills on and off the field.