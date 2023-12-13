Advertisement
Meet: 2025 QB/ATH Kaleb Sims

Name: Kaleb Sims

School: Simeon

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: QB/ATH

Twitter: @sims28kaleb

Instagram: bst.sims

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Working with a personal trainer and attends speed school 5 days a week. I intend to participate in the 7 on 7 programs.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16173005/65505e0dbd6a500720c9d5f2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Discipline, Coachable, Teachable and Reflective.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

In 2022-23 winning the city championship and prep bowl in my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen- He's aggressive, accurate, and demonstrates leadership skills on and off the field.

