Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Fernando Rodriguez

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Fernando_rod2

Instagram: Jujuman06_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Athletic Konnection

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16181048/6504774bb535df05481af11e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker Able to learn quickly Leader

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Fenwick in double ot

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Mahomes and or Justin fields because of their pure talent and their work ethic and leadership.