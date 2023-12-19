Meet: 2025 QB Fernando Rodriguez
Name: Fernando Rodriguez
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Fernando_rod2
Instagram: Jujuman06_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Athletic Konnection
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16181048/6504774bb535df05481af11e
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker Able to learn quickly Leader
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Fenwick in double ot
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patrick Mahomes and or Justin fields because of their pure talent and their work ethic and leadership.