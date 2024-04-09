Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Langston Love

School: Hinsdale South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @LangstonLove9

Instagram: langston6_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Nxt Level Quarterback training Qbiq Athletic Konnection Training 7v7 NLA

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19456070/653939896e8b3a15b4f2dae7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Someone who can win games. A student of the game

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting my name in the paper after a win against Leyden. Coming back from injury and helping the seniors win on senior night.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player of All-time is 2018 Kyler Murray. I try to model my game off everything he does he was electrifying and that’s what I want to be.