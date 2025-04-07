Meet: 2026 DE Mason Maldonado

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Mason Maldonaldo

School: Huntley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @mason90maldonad

Instagram: Mason_mm90

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730940/631774cd0dca4d04e806c34d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My quickness off the ball. I react quickly when the play starts

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

It would be against Dundee Crown. I had a sack forced fumble and we scored on it. Sealed the deal for us.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

TJ Watt. He's a top defensive end. His quickness and strength make him hard to stop.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I wrestle and throw for track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

It would have to be someone against Cary Grove