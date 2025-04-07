Meet: 2026 DE Mason Maldonado

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Mason Maldonaldo
School: Huntley
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @mason90maldonad
Instagram: Mason_mm90
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730940/631774cd0dca4d04e806c34d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My quickness off the ball. I react quickly when the play starts
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
It would be against Dundee Crown. I had a sack forced fumble and we scored on it. Sealed the deal for us.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
TJ Watt. He's a top defensive end. His quickness and strength make him hard to stop.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I wrestle and throw for track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
It would have to be someone against Cary Grove