Meet: 2026 WR/DB Dean Kemph

Name: Dean Kemph

School: Immaculate Conception

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Dean_kemph

Instagram: _DK_XV

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Supreme 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16750911/6723d561f55b52fb56500cb9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

hard working, determined, well rounded, intelligent, entrepreneurial

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Winning the state championship with my teammates as well as becoming all catholic league

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cooper Kupp and Cooper DeJean exemplify elite versatility, intelligence, and relentless work ethic, making them standout athletes in their respective roles. Kupp’s precise route-running, exceptional hands, and football IQ set him apart as one of the most disciplined and technically refined receivers in the game, while DeJean’s dynamic playmaking ability, instinctive coverage skills, and explosiveness make him a dominant force in both defense and special teams. Their commitment to excellence, adaptability, and leadership reflect the qualities I admire and strive to embody in my own athletic and personal development.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse, hockey, track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Erik Karner, Garrett Reece, KJ Parker, Dom Hulak