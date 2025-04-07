Meet: 2026 ATH Luke Mahoney

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: luke Mahoney

School: Oak Lawn

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @LukeMahoney07

Instagram: Luke.mahoneyy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Legacy 7on7/ Throw it deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19456378/672305fca161dd592142b1c1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Lots of passion, Hard working leaded

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Trying to build a culture and flip our program out

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jamar chase, Great route runner/deep threat

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Myles Mitchell/ Andre Lovett