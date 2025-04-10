Meet: 2027 OL/LB Micah Welch

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Micah Welch

School: Johnsburg

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 232 pounds

Position: OL/LB

Twitter: @micahwelch75

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Fist Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16385519/67368bfe0942f8f785e6bfc4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Self motivated. Strong Leader. Team 1st attitude. Love watching film and embrace the process.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Helping our seniors earn a playoff spot. Leading team in pancake blocks. Being able to play on Def and get first sack. First home game with our new stadium and field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lane Johnson. Physical beast that can do it all. Has been great for a long time.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track. Throw Shot and Disc

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Cade Poyner. Coal City