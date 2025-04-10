Meet: 2028 ATH JaVonte Williams

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name JaVonte Williams

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @Jwill2__

Instagram: J.will2_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I train at Rudy’s in Shorewood, Xtreme Speed with JT in Plainfield, and Win Sports Performance . I play 7V7 with Supreme.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22590236/66fb79aaf928d1338cb1ccd4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work ethic, drive to get it done, and a big time play maker at WR, RB, or CB.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Being able to do what I love, and continuous growth

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson, because he’s very explosive and I watch his social media and I like his work ethic.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NoI just play football, 7V7, and train.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, I’ve taken a few snaps on varsity at JCA

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kyren, AKA Goatman during youth football.