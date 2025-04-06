Meet: 2027 OL Parker Loveless

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Parker Loveless

School: Glenwood

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @LovelessPa25758

Instagram: parker.love09

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16140583/6743d0121f08c0145fbf5e40

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking, Disciplined, and attention to detail.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Scoring touchdowns

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lane Johnson, great NFL offensive lineman

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, started 10/12 games and recognizing for second team all conference

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Cole Matejka, Ke'Andre McClendon, and Charles Bass