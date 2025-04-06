Meet: 2027 OL Parker Loveless

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Parker Loveless
School: Glenwood
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: OT
Twitter: @LovelessPa25758
Instagram: parker.love09
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16140583/6743d0121f08c0145fbf5e40
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hardworking, Disciplined, and attention to detail.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
Scoring touchdowns
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lane Johnson, great NFL offensive lineman
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes, started 10/12 games and recognizing for second team all conference
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Cole Matejka, Ke'Andre McClendon, and Charles Bass