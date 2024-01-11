Meet: 2025 QB Preston Baker
Name: Preston Baker
School: Breese Central
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @PrestonLBaker15
Instagram: prestonlance_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team workouts
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16504400/6577a1804ba9a31478cec3ef
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Good character, Good work ethic, Coachable, Competitiveness, Leadership, Ambitious, Team player
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making it to state quarterfinals Defeating the Mater Dei Knights in the Milk Bowl Being selected to 1st team All State and All Conference
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Eli Manning is my favorite football player because he was able to lead his mediocre team to a Super Bowl and then beat one of the greatest teams ever.