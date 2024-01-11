Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Preston Baker

School: Breese Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @PrestonLBaker15

Instagram: prestonlance_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team workouts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16504400/6577a1804ba9a31478cec3ef

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Good character, Good work ethic, Coachable, Competitiveness, Leadership, Ambitious, Team player

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to state quarterfinals Defeating the Mater Dei Knights in the Milk Bowl Being selected to 1st team All State and All Conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Eli Manning is my favorite football player because he was able to lead his mediocre team to a Super Bowl and then beat one of the greatest teams ever.