Name: Brayden Knoll

School: Byron

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @KnollBrayden

Instagram: Bkno11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Currently in a CrossFit gym working on explosive movements and getting stronger as well as speed training outside of CrossFit.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16186547/6533db0da6765707989a3a4f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m an extremely hard worker and I’ll put in whatever is needed to win football games. I feel I can gel with many types of people and be a great teammate as well as a friend with all my teammates.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments have been the big games that I have gotten the opportunity to be involved in, including the Reed Custer and IC Catholic games from 2021when I didn’t get play but was in the sidelines for. Those games gave me and my teammates experience for our state run in 2023 and made us make the most out of those games.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian Mccaffrey is my favorite football player because of his ability to do everything on the field from running, to catching to blocking. I feel he is the complete back and I love how he plays the game.