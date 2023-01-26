Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Harley Rizzs

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Harleyrizzs

Instagram: Harley_Rizzs22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Run track for St Laurence.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16302434/63371b838cde7e0af8be0882

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Accountable, Leader, Speed, Work ethic, Time management.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making a impact on my team and peers. And some big plays to help us towards winning.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter payton, he inspired me as a running back a lot. He has a phenomenal work ethic and strong heart works hard. And does whatever it takes to be better than he was before.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track