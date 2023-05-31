Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brady Goken

School: Wheaton South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @Bradygok10

Instagram: Brady.gok10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Currently playing for M14 National 1 AAU basketball. Will be attending various football camps this summer. Attended Iowa, Northwestern and North Central football camps in 2022.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16311241/635c003cd21ad21718da357c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m a strong, big bodied TE with soft hands and the ability to catch in traffic and break through tackles. I’m competitive, coachable and push myself every day. Awarded Wheaton Warrenville South (7x state championship program) Sophomore Player of the Year in 2022.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being awarded POY after my Sophomore season (2022) and getting better every day with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady because of his leadership qualities and drive to be the best he can be every day.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball