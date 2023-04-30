News More News
Meet: 2025 WR Chris Renford

Name: Chris Renford

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @ChrisRenford

Instagram: @ceerenford

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Athletic Konnection

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16432120/635c64e390ef0d16d84d550f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Carthage, Miami OH, Northwestern

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Competition and passion

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring and team dinners

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson because we have a very similar build and play style

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball,Track

