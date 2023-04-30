Meet: 2025 WR Chris Renford
Name: Chris Renford
School: Glenbard East
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @ChrisRenford
Instagram: @ceerenford
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Athletic Konnection
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16432120/635c64e390ef0d16d84d550f
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Carthage, Miami OH, Northwestern
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Competition and passion
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoring and team dinners
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Jefferson because we have a very similar build and play style
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball,Track