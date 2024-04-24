Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dallas Amos

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/D

Twitter: @DallasAAmos

Instagram: dallas.b2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. TNT Ignite

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/17622078/653f22595b3cca0de8621db5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Taking Initiative, and being coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Homecoming Night and rain games probably

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefon Diggs is one of my top players I look up to in the league because I'm able to study him frequently to get better at my craft which he is able to perform at a high level.