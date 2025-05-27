Meet: 2028 TE/OLB Gabriel Schauer

Name: Gabriel Schauer
School: Riverside Brookfield
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: TE/OLB
Twitter: @Gabe_Schauer89
Instagram: g_schauer01
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Topgun 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22746254/6704008de105532a9ae01a54
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a non stop worker i do not stop until we win a title ir a chip or a rivalry game i wont stop working until my teammates see the leader in me.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moments in my career are the losses i had in my football season because i believe that every loss makes you a better, stronger player than before
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Brian urlacher because of his strength and football knowledge he knew what they were doing just by the formation of the offense he knew how to run and pick players up he was a leader
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I play Basketball and Rugby
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Not yet
Who has been the best player you've played against?
No one is better than me