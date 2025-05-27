Meet: 2028 TE/OLB Gabriel Schauer

Name: Gabriel Schauer

School: Riverside Brookfield

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: TE/OLB

Twitter: @Gabe_Schauer89

Instagram: g_schauer01

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Topgun 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22746254/6704008de105532a9ae01a54

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a non stop worker i do not stop until we win a title ir a chip or a rivalry game i wont stop working until my teammates see the leader in me.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments in my career are the losses i had in my football season because i believe that every loss makes you a better, stronger player than before

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian urlacher because of his strength and football knowledge he knew what they were doing just by the formation of the offense he knew how to run and pick players up he was a leader

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play Basketball and Rugby

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Not yet

Who has been the best player you've played against?

No one is better than me