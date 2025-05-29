RB Cranford is on the rise

Meet: Get to Know 2027 OL Dustin Brown who is our prospect of the day
Metamora senior RB Jaiduan Cranford (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) continues to see his stock rise this late spring.
Fremd senior IOL recruit Owen Jakubczak (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) has some upcoming summer camp plans and visits.
Northwestern looks to continue it's recruiting momentum into second official visit weekend starting on Friday.
Meet: Get to Know 2026 OL Jayden Fragoso who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2027 OL Dustin Brown who is our prospect of the day
Metamora senior RB Jaiduan Cranford (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) continues to see his stock rise this late spring.
Fremd senior IOL recruit Owen Jakubczak (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) has some upcoming summer camp plans and visits.