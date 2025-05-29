Meet: 2028 QB Kolton Nelson

Name: Kolton Nelson

School: Lake Zurich

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Koltonels

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Coach Ho Tactic sports

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11890116/6722c71a5a40bea3d05ae4e3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very mobile Loud leader and speaks up Hard working Dedicated to the sport Puts in out of season/ practice works

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Enjoying the the game and paying with friends and trying to have the most fun

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jayden Daniels because he was doubted after leaving asu but proved everyone wrong

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Lamar Osterhues