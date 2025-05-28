Cats look to continue momentum into second official visit weekend

After a very successful first official visit weekend netted Northwestern seven new commits, head coach David Braun and his staff are looking to build on that foundation as they welcome their second round of official visitors on May 30-June 1.

Northwestern's class is standing at a solid nine commitments and currently ranked No. 54 in the nation, right around last season's mark of No. 55. The Wildcats have established their base in this cycle but are still looking to build on it and are staying aggressive.

There will be a couple aces in the hole with previously committed players set to join the visit, and a few more local prospects involved on this visit. Recruiting under Braun is becoming more and more defined by converting swaths of players into commits on these official visits. Northwestern earned seven commits from 11 visitors on the last trip, and the players on this weekend will be three weeks later into their decision-making processes.

WildcatReport checked in with a few of the incoming visitors to get a look at their mindset before they arrive in Evanston.